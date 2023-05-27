Theme
This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, Monday, May 22, 2023. Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. (AP Photo)
This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, on May 22, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Shelling from Ukraine kills one in Russia’s Plekhovo

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A construction worker was killed near the Russian village of Plekhovo, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine after shelling from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region said on Telegram.

Works were being carried out not far from Plekhovo on fortifying defensive lines for the state border, the governor said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

