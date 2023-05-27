Shelling from Ukraine kills one in Russia’s Plekhovo

A construction worker was killed near the Russian village of Plekhovo, a few kilometers from the border with Ukraine after shelling from the Ukrainian side, Roman Starovoit, governor of the Kursk region said on Telegram.



Works were being carried out not far from Plekhovo on fortifying defensive lines for the state border, the governor said.



Reuters could not immediately verify the report.



