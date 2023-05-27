Travelers to UK face long waits as issues affect electronic gates

The British government is working to fix a technical problem that caused electronic border gates at airports around the country to stop working late Friday, leading to hours-long waits for travelers entering the UK at the start of a busy holiday weekend.

Travelers posted photos of long lines at airports around the country as all incoming passengers were forced to use manned passport desks, instead of the automatic gates equipped with electronic passport scanners.

The Home Office, which is responsible for border control, said it was working to correct the problem.

“We are aware of a nationwide border system issue affecting arrivals into the UK” the Home Office said. “We are working to resolve the issue as soon as possible and are liaising with port operators and airlines to minimize disruption for travelers.”

