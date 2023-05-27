Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ready-for-combat Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems of the German forces Bundeswehr's anti-aircraft missile squadron 1 stand on the airfield of military airport during a media presentation in Schwesing, Germany, Thursday, March 17, 2022. Some units of the squadron are already on their way to Slovakia to reinforce NATO's eastern flank. (Axel Heimken/dpa via AP)
Ready-for-combat Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems of the German forces Bundeswehr’s anti-aircraft missile squadron 1 stand on the airfield of military airport during a media presentation in Schwesing, Germany. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine asked Germany to provide it with Taurus air-to-surface missiles: Ministry

AFP, Berlin
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine has asked Berlin to provide it with Taurus air-to-surface missiles that have a range of in excess of 500 kilometers, Germany’s defense ministry told AFP on Saturday.

“We have a received a request from the Ukrainian side in recent days,” a ministry spokesman said, without providing further details.

The request comes as Ukraine prepares to launch a counteroffensive in an effort to wrestle back territory seized by Russia since Moscow invaded its neighbor in February 2022, sparking the biggest conflict on European soil since World War II.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The missiles, produced by a Germany-Swedish joint venture Taurus Systems, would allow Ukraine to strike well inside Russia with their range of more than 500 kilometers (310 miles).

The United States and other Western countries providing arms to Ukraine have up to now been cautious on giving Kyiv weapons that could reach inside nuclear-armed Russia, potentially widening the conflict.

Previously seen as reticent on supplying weapons, Germany has become the second-biggest contributor of military assistance to Ukraine after the United States.

It is currently preparing its biggest-yet military aid package, including anti-missile systems, 30 additional Leopard 1 tanks, more than 100 armored combat vehicles and more than 200 surveillance drones.

But it has so far been cautious on the issue of fighter jets and air-to-surface missiles.

Read more:

Advertisement

Russia says US criticism of Moscow’s deployment of nuclear weapons is hypocritical

Iran says Ukraine president drone criticism aims to attract more arms, aid from West

Russian attack on medical facility in Ukraine’s Dnipro kills two, injures 23 others

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size