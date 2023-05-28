Asiana Airlines bans some emergency seats after emergency door-opening accident
South Korea’s Asiana Airlines has stopped selling some emergency seats following an accident in which a passenger opened an emergency exit mid-air, the carrier said on Sunday.
The incident took place onboard a A321-200 plane, which was carrying nearly 200 passengers as it approached the runway at Daegu International Airport, about 240 kilometers (149 miles) southeast of Seoul.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
The plane landed safely but several people were hospitalized. There were no serious injuries or damage.
Starting Sunday, the 31A and 26A emergency seats on its 14 A321-200 jets would no longer be offered for sale, the carrier told AFP.
“As a safety precaution, this measure will apply even if the flights are full,” it added.
The man was detained by authorities in Daegu for allegedly breaking aviation security laws. He faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
The man, in his 30s, told Daegu police that he had wanted to get out of the plane because he was feeling “suffocated” inside the cabin.
He also had been under stress from being unemployed, authorities said.
A nearby passenger captured footage of wind blowing through the open door, with fabric seat-backs and passengers’ hair fluttering wildly as several people shouted in shock.
Read more: South Korea detains passenger who opened door of Asiana plane minutes before landing
-
Man who opened Asiana plane door mid-air tells police he was ‘uncomfortable’: ReportA passenger on an Asiana Airlines flight told police he opened a door on the plane minutes before it landed in Daegu, South Korea, on Friday because ... World News
-
South Korea detains passenger who opened door of Asiana plane minutes before landingSouth Korean police on Friday detained a man who opened a door of an Asiana Airlines plane minutes before it was due to land in the city of Daegu, ... World News
-
Two killed as Asiana jet crashes in San FranciscoAn Asiana Airlines Boeing 777 passenger jet crashed and burst into flames Saturday as it landed short of the runway at San Francisco International ... News
-
China’s home-grown, narrow-body C919 completes first commercial passenger flightChina Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd entered China’s home-grown narrow-body C919 jet into passenger service on Sunday and completed its first commercial ... Aviation & Transport