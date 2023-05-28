Theme
Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks to the media at an event celebrating the results of the 2022 local elections in Carlisle, Britain May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Scott Heppell
Britain's Labour leader Keir Starmer speaks to the media at an event celebrating the results of the 2022 local elections in Carlisle, Britain, on May 6, 2022. (Reuters)

Labour leader Starmer plans to block new North Sea oil, gas projects: Times

Bloomberg
UK Labour leader Keir Starmer will announce plans to block all new North Sea oil and gas developments and limit borrowing to green investment, the Sunday Times reported, citing an unidentified person in the Labour party.

Starmer is expected to set out a net zero energy policy, which would include the pledge to ban new North Sea licenses, in
Scotland next month. The policy will be one of Starmer’s five key pledges to the electorate, the newspaper said.

Starmer will also announce that a Labour government would only borrow to invest in green enterprises. The party will set out its fis-cal plans in full at the election, the person said.

Labour would continue to use existing oil and gas wells over the coming decades and manage them sustainably as we transform the UK into a clean energy superpower, the newspaper said.

Read more: Labour’s Starmer looks to private sector to fix Britain, pledges ‘decade of renewal’

