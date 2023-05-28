Labour leader Starmer plans to block new North Sea oil, gas projects: Times
UK Labour leader Keir Starmer will announce plans to block all new North Sea oil and gas developments and limit borrowing to green investment, the Sunday Times reported, citing an unidentified person in the Labour party.
Starmer is expected to set out a net zero energy policy, which would include the pledge to ban new North Sea licenses, in
Scotland next month. The policy will be one of Starmer’s five key pledges to the electorate, the newspaper said.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Starmer will also announce that a Labour government would only borrow to invest in green enterprises. The party will set out its fis-cal plans in full at the election, the person said.
Labour would continue to use existing oil and gas wells over the coming decades and manage them sustainably as we transform the UK into a clean energy superpower, the newspaper said.
Read more: Labour’s Starmer looks to private sector to fix Britain, pledges ‘decade of renewal’
-
Starmer blocks Corbyn from standing for UK Labour at electionUK Labour Party leader Keir Starmer blocked his predecessor Jeremy Corbyn from standing as a candidate for the party at the next general election, as ... World News
-
Labour’s Starmer looks to private sector to fix Britain, pledges ‘decade of renewal’UK opposition leader Keir Starmer vowed to end an era of “sticking-plaster politics,” pointing to ongoing industrial action and pressure on the ... World News
-
UK Labour Party’s Starmer faces leadership test as MP defies him on strikesKeir Starmer faced a test of his authority after a member of his team joined a picket line in support of striking rail workers just a day after the ... World News
-
UK Labour party leader Starmer cleared of wrongdoing after lockdown investigationBritish opposition Labour leader Keir Starmer was cleared by police of breaking COVID-19 lockdown laws on Friday, having said he would quit his job if ... World News
-
UK Labor leader Starmer wants emergency budget to address cost-of-living crisisThe United Kingdom needs an emergency budget to address the cost-of-living crisis, Labor leader Keir Starmer told the BBC.“It’s the single biggest ... World News