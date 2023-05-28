Over 1,500 climate activists detained in Netherlands

More than 1,500 people were arrested during a protest by the Extinction Rebellion climate group in The Hague on Saturday, Dutch police said.

Activists blocked a section of a motorway in the centre of city during the afternoon, in protest against Dutch fossil fuel subsidies.

Advertisement

Police said they had used water cannon to disperse activists blocking a major road in the city, and arrested “a total of 1,579 people... 40 of whom will be prosecuted” on charges including vandalism.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

One of the activists bit a policeman during his arrest, police said.

Several Dutch celebrities were among the protesters, including Carice van Houten, best known for her role as Melisandre in the hit TV series “Game of Thrones.”

The Dutch news agency ANP reported that she was arrested but later allowed to return home.

It did not specify if she was among those who would be prosecuted.

The protests marks the seventh organized by Extinction Rebellion in this area of The Hague, but the highest number of people arrested so far, according to ANP.

Read more:

UN confirms Amazonian city of Belem as COP30 host: Brazil

France, Netherlands call for EU climate clampdown on private jets

NEOM’s green hydrogen plant will secure Saudi Arabia’s clean energy transition: CEO