A police officer inspects parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, at a site of a Russian strike on fuel storage facilities, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
A police officer inspects parts of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), what Ukrainian authorities consider to be an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136, at a site of a Russian strike on fuel storage facilities, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine October 6, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine military says destroyed 58 Iranian Shahed drones Russia launched overnight

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Ukraine’s defenses shot down 58 out of 59 Iranian-made Shahed drones that were launched overnight by Russia, in one of the largest drone attacks on the capital Kyiv, state news agency Ukrinform reported on Sunday.

The Ukrainian General Staff said that Russia launched 59 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones in the overnight attack.

Kyiv’s mayor Vitali Klitshko said one person died following the UAV barrage and the falling drone debris injured another person. He also added that falling drone debris led to several fires in buildings across Kyiv.

Russia has been attacking vital infrastructure in Ukraine since October using drones supplied by Iran.

Iranian Shahed-136 drones are known as “kamikaze” UAVs which explode on impact.

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Mykhailo Podolyak warned Tehran of “consequences” after the barrage of Shahed drones that Moscow used against Kyiv overnight.

He said on Twitter: “Tehran has become a key ally of Moscow in this war, deliberately supplying it with weapons for attacks on civilian cities… Tonight's attack on Kyiv with 50 Shaheds on City Day is another eloquent confirmation of this truth… In legal terms: Iran is doing this with direct intent and realizing the consequences of its actions. And there will definitely be consequences.”

