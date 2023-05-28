Ukraine’s Zelenskyy introduces Iran sanctions bill

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put forward a bill that would see Ukraine impose sanctions on Russian ally Iran for 50 years, Zelenskyy’s chief of staff Andriy Yermak said on Sunday, a response to what Kyiv says is Tehran’s weapons supplies to Moscow.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Kyiv and its allies say Iran has been supplying Russia with arms, including hundreds of drones, since Moscow invaded Ukraine last year. Tehran rejects the allegations.

If passed by Ukraine’s parliament, the bill would stop Iranian goods transiting through Ukraine and use of its airspace, as well as imposing trade, financial and technology sanctions against Iran and its citizens.

Kyiv said on Sunday that Moscow had staged the largest drone strike to date on Ukraine overnight, using 54 Iran-made drones. It said 52 of them were shot down.

Read more:

Ukraine says Russian forces eased attacks on besieged city of Bakhmut to regroup

Ukraine asked Germany to provide it with Taurus air-to-surface missiles: Ministry

Russia’s Medvedev says Ukraine war may last decades, no talks with ‘clown’ Zelenskyy