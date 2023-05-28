Venice police probe bright green liquid in Grand Canal

Police in Venice are investigating the source of a phosphorescent green liquid patch that appeared on Sunday in the city’s famed Grand Canal.
The governor of the Veneto region, Luca Zaia, posted a photo of the green liquid that spread through the water near the arched Rialto Bridge. The patch was reported by residents.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Images on social media show a bright patch of green in the canal along an embankment lined with restaurants.
Zaia said that officials had requested that the police investigate to determine who was responsible. Environmental authorities were also testing the water.
Read more: Activists turn Trevi Fountain water black in Rome climate protest
-
Activists turn Trevi Fountain water black in Rome climate protestSeven young activists protesting against climate change climbed into the Trevi Fountain in Rome on Sunday and poured diluted charcoal into the water ... World News
-
Climate activists turn landmark Rome fountain blackClimate activists in Italy turned a Baroque-style fountain at the foot of Rome’s Spanish Steps black on Saturday, in a protest they said evoked an ... World News
-
Texas-born princess evicted from Rome villa, Caravaggio staysA Texas-born princess piled her four yapping bichon frise dogs into a taxi Thursday after being evicted, following a bitter inheritance dispute, from ... World News
-
Climate activists hurl pea soup at 1888 Vincent Van Gogh painting in RomeA group of activists on Friday threw pea soup at a Vincent Van Gogh masterpiece in a protest they warned would continue until more attention was paid ... World News