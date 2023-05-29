Russia hits military target in Ukraine, five aircraft out of service
Russia hit a military target in Ukraine’s western region of Khmelnytskiy in air strikes early on Monday and five aircraft were taken out of service, the regional governor said.
Russia has conducted missile and drone attacks across Ukraine throughout its full-scale invasion. Ukrainian officials do not often acknowledge when military targets have been struck.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“At the moment, work is continuing to contain fires in storage facilities for fuel and lubricants and munitions,” the Khmelnytskiy regional governor’s office wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
The office also said that work was under way to restore a runway. It gave no further details about the site or sites that were struck. A large military airfield was located in the region before the war.
Read more:
Settlements in Russia’s Belgorod border region targeted by Ukraine shelling: Governor
Russia places US senator Lindsey Graham on wanted list: Media
Russia hits Ukraine’s Odesa port in overnight drone attack: Ukrainian military