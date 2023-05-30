Theme
Onlookers gather at the site of a bus accident in Khargone district of India's Madhya Pradesh state on May 9, 2023. At least 15 people were killed and dozens injured when a bus crashed off a bridge in central India, officials said on May 9, after the driver reportedly fell asleep at the wheel. (Photo by AFP)
At least 10 dead after bus carrying Hindu pilgrims skids off bridge in Kashmir

The Associated Press, Srinagar 
A bus carrying Hindu pilgrims to a shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir skid off a highway bridge into a Himalayan gorge Tuesday, killing at least 10 people and injuring 55, police said.

The bus was on way to Katra town from the northern state of Punjab’s Amritsar city when it fell into the gorge near Jammu city, police said.

Local police officer Chandan Kohli told reporters that the bus was overloaded. He said the dead were from India’s eastern Bihar state.

Residents and authorities rushed to the accident spot and launched a rescue operation. The injured have been hospitalized.

The shrine of Vaishno Devi in Katra is highly revered by Hindus and hundreds of thousands visit it every year.

India has some of the highest road death rates in the world, with hundreds of thousands of people killed and injured annually.

Most crashes are blamed on reckless driving, poorly maintained roads, and aging vehicles.

