Chinese fighter jet carried out ‘unnecessarily aggressive’ move near US plane
The US military vowed to continue flying, sailing and operating wherever international law allows. It called on all countries in the region to use international airspace safely.
A Chinese fighter jet performed an “unnecessarily aggressive” act during the intercept of an American jet last week, the US military said Tuesday.
“A People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver during the intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, May 26, 2023,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.
The Chinese pilot flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence, according to the US military. “The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law,” the statement said.
#USINDOPACOM Statement on #PRC Unprofessional Intercept: "We expect all countries in the Indo-Pacific region to use international airspace safely and in accordance with international law."— U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (@INDOPACOM) May 30, 2023
Tensions between Washington and Beijing have peaked in recent months, with China repeatedly rejecting calls from the US. The latest incident came over the weekend when Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was rebuffed after requesting to meet his Chinese counterpart during an upcoming summit in Singapore.
Read more: US warns China could launch cyber-attacks against critical infrastructure
