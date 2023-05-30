Theme
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, fighter jets of the Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) conduct a joint combat training exercises around the Taiwan Island on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade. (Gong Yulong/Xinhua via AP)
Chinese fighter jet carried out ‘unnecessarily aggressive’ move near US plane

Joseph Haboush, Al Arabiya English
A Chinese fighter jet performed an “unnecessarily aggressive” act during the intercept of an American jet last week, the US military said Tuesday.

“A People's Republic of China J-16 fighter pilot performed an unnecessarily aggressive maneuver during the intercept of a US Air Force RC-135 aircraft, May 26, 2023,” the US Indo-Pacific Command said in a statement.

The Chinese pilot flew directly in front of the nose of the RC-135, forcing the US aircraft to fly through its wake turbulence, according to the US military. “The RC-135 was conducting safe and routine operations over the South China Sea in international airspace, in accordance with international law,” the statement said.

The US military vowed to continue flying, sailing and operating wherever international law allows. It called on all countries in the region to use international airspace safely.

Tensions between Washington and Beijing have peaked in recent months, with China repeatedly rejecting calls from the US. The latest incident came over the weekend when Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin was rebuffed after requesting to meet his Chinese counterpart during an upcoming summit in Singapore.

