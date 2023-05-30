Theme
A local Kosovo Serb protester walks past a spray-painted armoured car in the town of Zvecan, Kosovo, May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Laura Hasani
NATO to send 700 more troops to Kosovo: Stoltenberg

The NATO military alliance will deploy an additional 700 troops to Kosovo, Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday, a day after 30 NATO soldiers and 52 protesters were hurt in clashes.

“We have decided to deploy 700 more troops from the operational reserve force for western Balkans and to put an additional battalion of reserve forces on high alertness so they can also be deployed if needed,” Stoltenberg told a press conference in Oslo.

