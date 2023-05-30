One dead in Russia after Ukrainian strike on center for displaced people: Governor

One person was killed and two others injured on Tuesday in a Ukrainian bombardment on a center for displaced people in the border region of Belgorod, the regional governor said.

“Ukrainian armed forces fired artillery at a center for displaced people housing elderly civilians and children... a security guard was killed and two people were injured,” the governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram.

The two people injured are in intensive care in a “serious condition”, he said.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

In the post Gladkov added photographs of a damaged building with shattered windows, one showing a hole in the ground apparently caused by the impact of a strike, and another showing adults and children being loaded onto buses.

The Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, has in recent weeks been hit by dozens strikes from across the border and seen attempted incursions from armed groups.

The Russian capital Moscow was itself targeted by drones early Tuesday morning in the first such attack since the beginning of the Kremlin’s assault on Ukraine.

Read more:

Wagner boss says his army lacks numbers for Putin coup, but defense chief can: Report

US-funded nuclear lab in Ukraine repeatedly being damaged by Russian strikes

Russia strikes Ukraine’s capital in daylight after a series of nighttime barrages