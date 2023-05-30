Putin: Attack on Moscow was response to strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ
President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a drone attack on Moscow was Kyiv’s “response” to a Russian strike on a military intelligence headquarters in Ukraine.
A Ukrainian “headquarters of military intelligence was struck two or three days ago,” Putin said on state television.
“In response, the Kyiv regime chose a different path to frighten Russians,” referring to the attack on Moscow earlier Tuesday.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said that its forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian “decision-making centers” in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.
Read more:
Lavrov says West ‘supporting genocide’ in Ukraine by backing Zelenskyy’s peace plan
Russia intensifies its attacks on Kyiv
US-funded nuclear lab in Ukraine repeatedly being damaged by Russian strikes