Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 29, 2023. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich
Smoke rises in the sky over the city after a Russian missile strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Putin: Attack on Moscow was response to strike on Ukrainian military intelligence HQ

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that a drone attack on Moscow was Kyiv’s “response” to a Russian strike on a military intelligence headquarters in Ukraine.

A Ukrainian “headquarters of military intelligence was struck two or three days ago,” Putin said on state television.

“In response, the Kyiv regime chose a different path to frighten Russians,” referring to the attack on Moscow earlier Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Russia’s defense ministry said that its forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian “decision-making centers” in Ukraine, the Interfax news agency reported.

