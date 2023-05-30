Russia struck Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine’s Kyiv: Minister

Russian forces struck a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system in Ukraine’s Kyiv recently, state news agency TASS reported on Tuesday, citing Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.



He added that Russian forces intercepted 29 Storm Shadow missiles this month.

Shoigu also said that Western countries were stepping up supplies of equipment and weapons to Ukraine ahead of what he said would be a “large-scale offensive” by Kyiv, adding that Russia was monitoring the routes of these supplies and would strike them if they were detected, news agencies quoted him as saying.



