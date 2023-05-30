Threat of terrorist attack in Netherlands has increased: Government agency

The threat of a possible terrorist attack in the Netherlands has increased in recent months, the country’s anti-terrorism agency NCTV said on Tuesday.

The NCTV said there were increasing signs of extremist groups plotting possible attacks in Europe, including in the Netherlands.



The overall threat level remained at three on a scale of five, the NCTV said, meaning that an attack is plausible.



