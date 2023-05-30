Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia December 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)
Firefighters work to extinguish a fire in an unregistered home for the elderly in the Siberian city of Kemerovo, Russia December 24, 2022, in this still image taken from video. (Reuters)

Three die in paper warehouse fire near Russian capital: Reports

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Three people died when a fire broke out in a paper warehouse near Moscow in the early hours of Tuesday, Russia’s RIA state news agency reported, citing emergency services.

“A warehouse with paper and cardboard caught fire in Odintsovo near Moscow ... three workers died, the fire was eliminated,” an emergency services representative was cited as saying.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There was no mention of the cause of the fire. Reuters was not able to independently verify the report.

Read more:

Huge fire rips through door-making factory in southern Russia: Tass

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size