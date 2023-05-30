Ukraine denies involvement in drone attacks on Moscow
A Ukrainian presidential aide denied Kyiv was directly involved in a drone attack on Moscow on Tuesday, but said Ukraine was enjoying watching the events and predicted an increase in such attacks.
Russia said Ukraine had launched its biggest drone attack on Moscow but that air defenses destroyed all eight of the drones.
“…regarding the attacks: of course we are pleased to watch and predict an increase in the number of attacks. But of course we have nothing directly to do with this,” Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak told the “Breakfast Show” YouTube channel.
