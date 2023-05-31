Drone crashes into Ilsky oil refinery in Russia’s Krasnodar region: Report

A drone crashed into the Ilsky oil refinery in southern Russia's Krasnodar region on Wednesday, causing no casualties or damage to infrastructure, Russian state-owned news agency RIA reported, citing local officials.



Russian officials have previously reported drone strikes on the Ilsky refinery, which is located across the Azov Sea from Ukraine.



On Tuesday, Russia blamed Ukraine for a wave of attempted drone strikes on Moscow.



