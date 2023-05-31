Theme
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, on March 27, 2023. (Reuters)
Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie speaks at the Institute of Politics at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, US, on March 27, 2023. (Reuters)

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie expected to announce run for US presidency

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is expected to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on June 6, Axios reported on Wednesday.

Christie, 60, who ran for president in 2016, was once a supporter of Trump, but turned against him over the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Analysis: It’s not 2020 anymore. Biden’s re-election campaign faces new challenges

