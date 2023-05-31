Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie expected to announce run for US presidency

Former New Jersey governor Chris Christie is expected to announce a bid for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination on June 6, Axios reported on Wednesday.



Christie, 60, who ran for president in 2016, was once a supporter of Trump, but turned against him over the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​



Read more:



Analysis: It’s not 2020 anymore. Biden’s re-election campaign faces new challenges

Advertisement