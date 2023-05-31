Japan issues emergency warning for Okinawa residents for North Korea missile
The Japanese government issued an emergency warning over its J-Alert broadcasting system for residents of the southern prefecture of Okinawa early on Wednesday morning, saying a missile had been launched from North Korea.
Read more:
North Korea says it will launch its first military spy satellite in June
Japan prepares to shoot down North Korea spy satellite if it falls
US Navy says is investigating allegations of drug trafficking by sailors in Japan