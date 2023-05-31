Kremlin: Putin, Erdogan to meet in foreseeable future

The Kremlin said on Wednesday President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan would hold a meeting in the foreseeable future, although it was not yet agreed when and where the meeting would take place.

Putin congratulated his “dear friend” Erdogan after the latter’s victory in Turkey’s presidential election on Sunday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ankara has conducted a diplomatic balancing act since Russia sent troops into Ukraine in February last year, opposing Western sanctions on Russia while retaining close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, its Black Sea neighbors.

Read more:

Putin congratulates Erdogan: Victory shows Turks back your independent foreign policy

Turkey’s run-off election: What’s at stake for Turkey and the rest of the world?

Ukraine grain deal extended for two months: Erdogan