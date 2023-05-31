Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off New Zealand’s southern coast

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand’s southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

New Zealand’s GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicenter was 33 kilometers (21 miles) below the earth’s surface. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A city council official from Invercargill -- the nearest sizable city -- said there had been no reports of the earthquake being felt there or damage to infrastructure.

Read more:

New Zealand police say hostel fire which killed six is being treated as ‘suspicious’

Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire, more missing

Body of New Zealand schoolboy found following cave tragedy