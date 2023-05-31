Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A man looks out onto a beach following a tsunami warning in Orewa, north of Auckland, on March 5, 2021, as tens of thousands of coastal residents in New Zealand, New Caledonia and Vanuatu fled for higher ground as a cluster of powerful earthquakes sparked a Pacific-wide tsunami alert. / AFP / DAVID ROWLAND
A man looks out onto a beach in Orewa, north of Auckland, on March 5, 2021. (File photo: AFP)

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits off New Zealand’s southern coast

AFP, Wellington 
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US Geological Survey on Wednesday reported a 6.2-magnitude earthquake off New Zealand’s southern coast, near the mostly uninhabited Auckland Islands.

New Zealand’s GeoNet monitoring agency said the epicenter was 33 kilometers (21 miles) below the earth’s surface. There was no immediate tsunami warning and no reports of damage on the New Zealand mainland.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

A city council official from Invercargill -- the nearest sizable city -- said there had been no reports of the earthquake being felt there or damage to infrastructure.

Read more:

New Zealand police say hostel fire which killed six is being treated as ‘suspicious’

Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire, more missing

Body of New Zealand schoolboy found following cave tragedy

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size