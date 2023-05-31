Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Waving flag of Germany and Russia stock illustration
Flags of Russia and Germany. (File photo)

Moscow vows response to Germany closing Russian consulates

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia said on Wednesday that it would respond to what it called Germany’s “provocative” decision to shut down four out of five Russian consulates in the country by revoking their licenses.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

Berlin’s decision came after Moscow announced it would limit the number of German officials in Russia to 350.

“There can be no doubt in Berlin that these ill-considered, provocative actions will not go unanswered by us,” Russia’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

Read more:

Germany deems Ukrainian attacks on Russian territory as legitimate

Moscow will have no say in decision on Kyiv’s NATO membership: Norway

Russia: Moscow supports Kosovo’s Serbs, their rights must be respected​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size