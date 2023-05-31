Theme
Russian missiles hit infrastructure in Odesa in southern Ukraine on July 23, 2022. (Twitter)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says it destroyed Ukraine’s last warship ‘Yuri Olefirenko’

AFP
Published: Updated:
Russia on Wednesday claimed it destroyed the last major warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, which it said was stationed in the southern port of Odesa.

“On May 29, a high-precision strike by the Russian Air Force on a ship anchorage site in the port of Odesa destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the ‘Yuri Olefirenko’,” the Russian army said in its daily briefing.

