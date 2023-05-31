Russia says it destroyed Ukraine’s last warship ‘Yuri Olefirenko’
Russia on Wednesday claimed it destroyed the last major warship of the Ukrainian naval forces, which it said was stationed in the southern port of Odesa.
“On May 29, a high-precision strike by the Russian Air Force on a ship anchorage site in the port of Odesa destroyed the last warship of the Ukrainian Navy, the ‘Yuri Olefirenko’,” the Russian army said in its daily briefing.
