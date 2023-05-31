US: Jaguar Land Rover recalls I-PACE vehicles over fire risks

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it is recalling nearly 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in the United States due to fire risks because the high-voltage electric vehicle battery may overheat.

JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, said the battery energy control module software will be updated and battery modules will be replaced as necessary in certain 2019 through 2024 model year vehicles. The automaker has reports of eight US vehicle fires but no accidents or injuries.

