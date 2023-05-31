Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 05: Show guests ride inside a 2019 Jaguar I-PACE electronic vehicle on a race course at the Washington Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on April 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Designated one of the nations top auto shows it runs from April 5 through April 14, 2019. Alex Edelman/Getty Images/AFP / Getty Images via AFP / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Alex Edelman
Show guests ride inside a 2019 Jaguar I-PACE electronic vehicle on a race course at the Washington Auto Show at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center on April 5, 2019 in Washington, DC. Designated one of the nations top auto shows it runs from April 5 through April 14, 2019. (AFP)

US: Jaguar Land Rover recalls I-PACE vehicles over fire risks

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) said it is recalling nearly 6,400 I-PACE vehicles in the United States due to fire risks because the high-voltage electric vehicle battery may overheat.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

JLR, which is owned by India’s Tata Motors, said the battery energy control module software will be updated and battery modules will be replaced as necessary in certain 2019 through 2024 model year vehicles. The automaker has reports of eight US vehicle fires but no accidents or injuries.

Read more:

Tata Group to open 100 exclusive Apple stores across India: Report

Tata merges Air India with Singapore Airlines’ local venture

India’s Tata to add up to 45,000 workers at iPhone parts plant

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size