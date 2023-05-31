Theme
A handout picture shows a part of what is believed to be a space launch vehicle that North Korea said crashed into the sea off the west coast of the divided peninsula, South Korea, on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
US: N.Korea satellite launch involved technology related to ICBMs

The US Indo-Pacific Command said North Korea’s satellite launch on Wednesday was a “brazen violation’ of UN Security Council resolutions.

It also said the launch involved technologies related to the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile program.

