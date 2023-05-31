US: N.Korea satellite launch involved technology related to ICBMs
The US Indo-Pacific Command said North Korea’s satellite launch on Wednesday was a “brazen violation’ of UN Security Council resolutions.
It also said the launch involved technologies related to the country’s intercontinental ballistic missile program.
