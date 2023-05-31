US troops guard town hall in northern Kosovo

US peacekeepers stood behind a barbed-wire barrier as protestors gathered outside a municipal hall in ethnically divided northern Kosovo, where days of unrest have prompted NATO to send additional troops to stave off violence.

Following clashes on Monday in Zvecan, another northern town, during which 30 troops and 52 protesters were hurt, NATO said it would send 700 more troops to Kosovo to boost its 4,000-strong mission. It was not clear when the soldiers would arrive.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Polish soldiers stood guard at the town hall in Zvecan on Wednesday, as demonstrators on the other side of the fence unfurled a large Serbian flag to applause and whistles.

Regional unrest has intensified following April elections that the Serbs boycotted, narrowing the turnout to 3.5 percent and leaving victory in four Serb-majority Kosovan mayoralties to ethnic Albanian candidates.

Those Albanian mayors were then installed last week, a decision that spurred rebuke of Pristina by the US and its allies on Friday.

The Albanian mayor of Leposavic, another northern Kosovo town, remained in the municipal building on Wednesday after entering it amid Serb demonstrations on Monday. He couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

“While they may have been legally elected, we do not consider their election legitimate,” Dragan, an ethnic Serb who lives in Leposavic, told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We’re asking what the international community is asking – for them to be removed from here peacefully,” he said.

The United States and allies have rebuked Kosovo for escalating tensions with Serbia, saying the use of force to install mayors in ethnic Serb areas of Kosovo undermined efforts to improve troubled bilateral relations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic placed his army on full combat alert and ordered units to move closer to the border.

Northern Kosovo’s majority Serbs have never accepted Kosovo’s 2008 declaration of independence from Serbia, and consider Belgrade their capital more than two decades after the Kosovo Albanian uprising against repressive Serbian rule.

Ethnic Albanians make up more than 90 percent of the population in Kosovo as a whole, but northern Serbs have long demanded the implementation of an EU-brokered 2013 deal for the creation of an association of autonomous municipalities in their area.

Peacekeeping troops were deployed in Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombing drove Serbia’s police and army out of its former province.

Read more:

Russia: Moscow supports Kosovo’s Serbs, their rights must be respected

Hundreds of Ethnic Serbs in Kosovo gather in north after clashes with NATO-led force