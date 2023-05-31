Theme
Russian service members remove debris of a hospital building destroyed, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, by a Ukrainian missile strike in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the settlement of Novoaidar, Luhansk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 29, 2023. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
Russian service members remove debris of a hospital building destroyed, according to the Russian Defence Ministry, by a Ukrainian missile strike in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict, in the settlement of Novoaidar, Luhansk region, Russian-controlled Ukraine, January 29, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine shelling of Luhansk village kills four, injures 16: Moscow

Four people were killed and 16 injured as a result of Ukraine’s shelling of the Karpaty village in the Luhansk region, the Moscow-installed local coordination center said on Wednesday.

The centre said on its Telegram messaging channel the shelling hit a poultry farm.

Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine.

There was no immediate respond from Ukraine, but Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.

Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 15-month long war that Russia launched in February 2022.

