Ukraine shelling of Luhansk village kills four, injures 16: Moscow
Four people were killed and 16 injured as a result of Ukraine’s shelling of the Karpaty village in the Luhansk region, the Moscow-installed local coordination center said on Wednesday.
The centre said on its Telegram messaging channel the shelling hit a poultry farm.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Reuters was not able to independently verify the report. Moscow controls nearly all of the Luhansk region in Ukraine.
There was no immediate respond from Ukraine, but Kyiv almost never publicly claims responsibility for attacks inside Russia and on Russian-controlled territory in Ukraine.
Both sides deny targeting civilians in the 15-month long war that Russia launched in February 2022.
Read more:
Russian President Putin orders stronger border security
Russia says Kyiv used long-range cruise missiles from Britain to attack Luhansk
-
Ukraine’s defense minister urges Britain, Germany to send Eurofighter jetsUkraine’s Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov wants Germany and Britain to send his country Eurofighter Typhoon jets to combat Russian air attacks, he ... World News
-
After attack on Moscow, UK says Ukraine has right to defend itself beyond bordersUK's foreign secretary James Cleverly said on Tuesday Ukraine had the “legitimate right” to defend itself beyond its borders, after Russia announced ... World News
-
UN nuclear chief asks Russia, Ukraine to respect power plant ‘principles’UN nuclear watchdog chief Rafael Grossi on Tuesday urged Ukraine and Russia to adhere to “concrete principles” to prevent nuclear catastrophe at ... World News