Fire and emergency crews work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge, in Wellington, New Zealand May 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Fire and emergency crews work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge, in Wellington, New Zealand May 16, 2023. (Reuters)
New Zealand police charge man with five murders after hostel fire

Reuters
New Zealand police on Thursday said they levelled five murder charges against a man suspected of igniting a deadly hostel fire in Wellington last month.

The 48-year-old man, already remanded in custody on two counts of arson, now also faces the five additional murder charges, police said.

