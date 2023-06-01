New Zealand police charge man with five murders after hostel fire

New Zealand police on Thursday said they levelled five murder charges against a man suspected of igniting a deadly hostel fire in Wellington last month.

The 48-year-old man, already remanded in custody on two counts of arson, now also faces the five additional murder charges, police said.

