New Zealand police charge man with five murders after hostel fire
New Zealand police on Thursday said they levelled five murder charges against a man suspected of igniting a deadly hostel fire in Wellington last month.
The 48-year-old man, already remanded in custody on two counts of arson, now also faces the five additional murder charges, police said.
