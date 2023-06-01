Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, Monday, May 22, 2023. Russian troops and security forces fought for a second day Tuesday against an alleged cross-border raid that Moscow blamed on Ukrainian military saboteurs but which Kyiv portrayed as an uprising against the Kremlin by Russian partisans. Vyacheslav Gladkov, governor of the Belgorod region on the Ukraine border, said forces continued to sweep the rural area around the town of Graivoron, where the alleged attack on Monday took place. (AP Photo)
This image taken from a video shows people indicating a damaged building in the Belgorod region, Russia, on May 22, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

‘Uninterrupted shelling’ on Russia’s Belgorod near Ukraine injures eight: Governor

AFP, Moscow
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

“Uninterrupted shelling” hit a town in the Russian region of Belgorod bordering Ukraine on Thursday and injured eight people, the governor said.

“Shebekino is facing uninterrupted shelling” with rocket launchers, Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Telegram, accusing Ukrainian forces of bombarding “the center and periphery” of the town.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Eight people were injured. There were no fatalities,” he said, revising his earlier toll of five.

“Of course, the life of civilians and of the population is threatened,” he said, adding that evacuations would commence “once the situation is calmer.”

“The enemy has not penetrated on Belgorod's soil,” he said.

Read more:

Settlements in Russia’s Belgorod border region targeted by Ukraine shelling: Governor

Advertisement

Macron calls on NATO to offer Ukraine ‘tangible’ security guarantees

UN attempts to save Black Sea grain deal with ‘mutually beneficial’ proposal: Source

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size