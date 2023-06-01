Biden trips, falls at Air Force Academy graduation

US President Joe Biden slipped and fell at a graduation ceremony on Thursday, video footage showed.

After being helped up by Secret Service officers and Air Force officials, the president appeared okay.

Biden was handing out diplomas at the US Air Force Academy in Colorado and appeared to have tripped on the stage as he returned to his seat.

BREAKING: Biden takes a big fall on stage just now at the U.S. Air Force Academy graduation pic.twitter.com/GxkMbpyoNo — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) June 1, 2023

Biden, the oldest US president, has had multiple falls since taking office. This has led to constant questioning of his health as he prepares to seek a second term in 2024.

