Russia’s FSB chief accuses West of actively pushing Moldova to join Ukraine conflict
The head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said on Thursday that the West is actively pushing Moldova to take part in the conflict in Ukraine, state-owned news agency TASS reported.
