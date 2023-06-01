Several people injured in knife attack in Swedish town of Eskilstuna
Several people were injured in a knife attack at a school in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna, Swedish TV4 reported on Thursday.
“It is true that a serious crime is taking place in Eskilstuna,” a police spokesperson told TV4.
