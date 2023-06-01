Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Police are seen near the scene of an apparent attack at a school in Esloev, southern Sweden, on August 19, 2021. (AFP)
Police are seen near the scene of an apparent attack at a school in Esloev, southern Sweden, on August 19, 2021. (AFP)

Several people injured in knife attack in Swedish town of Eskilstuna

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Several people were injured in a knife attack at a school in the Swedish town of Eskilstuna, Swedish TV4 reported on Thursday.

“It is true that a serious crime is taking place in Eskilstuna,” a police spokesperson told TV4.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

NATO chief to visit Turkey ‘in near future’ to push Sweden membership

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size