Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A still photograph shows what appears to be North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan County, North Korea, May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
A still photograph shows what appears to be North Korea's new Chollima-1 rocket being launched in Cholsan County, North Korea, May 31, 2023. (Reuters)

South Korea to overhaul emergency alert system after North Korea warning causes anger

Reuters, Seoul
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The South Korean government will overhaul the country’s emergency alert system, news agency Yonahp reported on Thursday, after an erroneous message tied to North Korea’s satellite launch this week led to confusion and complaints.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination, the interior ministry and the Seoul metropolitan government will discuss improvements, the report said, citing a senior government official.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The warning system will be updated to provide information such as “who, when, where, what, how and why” so as to allow a calm response from the public, a presidential official was quoted as saying.

The text message sent to Seoul residents on Wednesday morning was widely criticized for being unhelpful, as it told people to prepare to evacuate without specifying where they should go and what the danger was.

In another alert soon after, the safety ministry said the previous one had been an error.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon apologized for confusion over the city’s alerts but defended the decision to send one as a precaution, citing public safety.

Read more:

North Korea promises fresh attempt at spy satellite launch

Explainer: North Korea’s satellite launch attempt could be ‘first of many’

North Korean satellite plunges into sea after rocket failure

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size