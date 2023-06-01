Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
President of Moldova Maia Sandu (R) greets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) as they arrive at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca, on June 1, 2023. (AFP)
President of Moldova Maia Sandu (R) greets President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy (L) as they arrive at the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Bulboaca, on June 1, 2023. (AFP)

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives at European Political Community summit in Moldova

AFP, Bulboaca
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the first of up to 47 leaders to arrive at the European Political Community summit on Thursday in Moldova.

Zelenskyy was welcomed to Mimi Castle in Bulboaca by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu for a meeting designed as a show of European diplomatic force against Russia.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Moldova accuses Russia of meddling in its internal affairs ahead of regional vote

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size