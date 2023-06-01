Ukraine’s Zelenskyy arrives at European Political Community summit in Moldova
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the first of up to 47 leaders to arrive at the European Political Community summit on Thursday in Moldova.
Zelenskyy was welcomed to Mimi Castle in Bulboaca by Moldova’s President Maia Sandu for a meeting designed as a show of European diplomatic force against Russia.
