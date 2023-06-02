NATO membership ‘impossible’ before end of Russia war: Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy acknowledged on Friday that Ukraine would not be able to join NATO before the end of the Russian invasion.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February last year has galvanized the Western military alliance, set up almost 75 years ago, to face off against the Soviet Union.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

But members of the military bloc are split over Ukraine, with NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg saying all members agree to stick by a 2008 pledge that Ukraine will become a member at some undefined point.

“We are reasonable people, and we understand that we are not going to drag a single NATO country into a war,” Zelenskyy said during a briefing along Estonian President Alar Karis.

“Therefore, we understand that we will not be members of NATO while this war is going on. Not because we don’t want to, but because it’s impossible,” Zelenskyy added.

Ukraine is a candidate to join both NATO and the European Union but some European capitals are wary of setting a formal timeline for membership as Russia’s invasion continues.

Joining NATO would mean Ukraine would be covered by the alliance’s Article 5 collective defense clause that obliges all members to help defend it if attacked.

Friday’s comments were a rare admission by the Ukrainian president, who has stepped up pressure on NATO and the European Union to open their doors to Ukraine since the beginning of Russia’s invasion in February 2022.

On Thursday, Zelenskyy told a summit in Moldova that any doubts European leaders show before admitting Kyiv into the NATO alliance will embolden Russia to attack more countries.

An option being weighed is major powers offering Ukraine bilateral security assurances in the years before it becomes a full NATO member.

Read more:

Pro-Ukraine group, Freedom of Russia Legion, says fighting Russian troops in Belgorod

US seeks ‘just and lasting peace’ for Ukraine: Blinken

Biden says Sweden will ‘soon’ join NATO at US Air Force address