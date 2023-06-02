Naked man jumps on altar of St. Peter’s to protest Ukraine war: Vatican source
A man visiting St. Peter’s Basilica on Friday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church’s main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.
The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.
Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred just before the basilica closed on Friday afternoon.
Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.
