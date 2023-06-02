Theme
Poland's President Andrzej Duda arrives to address the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. Headquarters in New York City, U.S., September 20, 2022. (File photo: Reuters)
Poland’s President Andrzej Duda. (File photo: Reuters)

Poland’s president backtracks on new law creating body to probe ‘Russian influence’

AFP, Warsaw
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday backtracked on a new law creating a body to probe “Russian influence” after critics, including the European Union and the United States, voiced concern.

Just days after signing the law, Duda said he would propose an amendment to prevent the committee from imposing harsh penalties on individuals it investigates, saying “this eliminates much of the controversy around” the law.

