Poland’s president backtracks on new law creating body to probe ‘Russian influence’
Polish President Andrzej Duda on Friday backtracked on a new law creating a body to probe “Russian influence” after critics, including the European Union and the United States, voiced concern.
Just days after signing the law, Duda said he would propose an amendment to prevent the committee from imposing harsh penalties on individuals it investigates, saying “this eliminates much of the controversy around” the law.
