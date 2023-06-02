Russia Ukraine conflict
Russia says Chechen Akhmat special forces launched offensive near Ukraine’s Mariinka
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday that the “Akhmat” group of Chechen special forces had launched an offensive near the town of Mariinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian news agencies reported.
