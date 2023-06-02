Theme
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian servicemen of the Adam tactical group ride a T-64 tank from a front line near the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region, on May 7, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo by Sergey SHESTAK / AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Chechen Akhmat special forces launched offensive near Ukraine’s Mariinka

Reuters
Russia’s defense ministry said on Friday that the “Akhmat” group of Chechen special forces had launched an offensive near the town of Mariinka, in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian news agencies reported.

