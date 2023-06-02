Theme
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a howitzer at a front line, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine December 16, 2022.
Ukrainian service members fire a shell from a howitzer at a frontline, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, in Zaporizhzhia Region, Ukraine, on December 16, 2022. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian forces hit ‘hospital camp’ in Zaporizhzhia region: Official

Reuters
Published: Updated:
A Russian-installed official said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had hit a “hospital camp” in the region of Zaporizhzhia, without providing details.

“Information about casualties and damage is being clarified,” Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported attack. Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.

