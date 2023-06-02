Ukrainian forces hit ‘hospital camp’ in Zaporizhzhia region: Official
A Russian-installed official said on Friday that Ukrainian forces had hit a “hospital camp” in the region of Zaporizhzhia, without providing details.
“Information about casualties and damage is being clarified,” Russian-installed official Vladimir Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app.
Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported attack. Zaporizhzhia is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russia claims to have annexed.
