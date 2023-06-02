Theme
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces' shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released May 31, 2023. Governor of Russia's Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov via Telegram/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.
A view shows destroyed vehicles following what was said to be Ukrainian forces’ shelling in the course of Russia-Ukraine conflict in the town of Shebekino in the Belgorod region, Russia, in this handout image released on May 31, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian forces shell Russia’s Belgorod killing two: Governor

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said on Friday that two people had been killed and two others injured when Ukrainian forces shelled a road in the town of Maslova Pristan near the Ukrainian border.

“Fragments of the shells hit passing cars. Two women were traveling in one of them. They died from their injuries on the spot,” governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Reuters was not able to immediately verify the reported attack.

