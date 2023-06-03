Kremlin adviser: Russia, US discuss prisoner swaps ‘from time to time’
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Moscow and Washington discuss prisoner swaps “from time to time,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said.
The issue is discussed using “special channels,”he told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Russia to come back to START treaty if US abandons ‘hostile stance’: Ministry
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement