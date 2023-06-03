Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
USA and Russia flags. 3D render stock photo
The flags of Russia and the US. (File photo)

Kremlin adviser: Russia, US discuss prisoner swaps ‘from time to time’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Moscow and Washington discuss prisoner swaps “from time to time,” Kremlin foreign policy adviser Yury Ushakov said.

The issue is discussed using “special channels,”he told Russian state television reporter Pavel Zarubin.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.​​​​​​​

Read more:

Russia to come back to START treaty if US abandons ‘hostile stance’: Ministry

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size