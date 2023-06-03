US, Japan, S.Korea aim to share N.Korea missile warning data before end of year

The United States, Japan and South Korea aim to share North Korean missile warning data before the end of 2023, the three countries said in a statement following a Saturday meeting of their defense chiefs in Singapore.



The three sides “recognized trilateral efforts to activate a data sharing mechanism to exchange real-time missile warning data before the end of the year in order to improve each country’s ability to detect and assess missiles launched” by North Korea, the statement said.



The announcement followed a failed North Korean attempt to launch a spy satellite on Wednesday, which crashed into the sea after a rocket failure.



For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



South Korea’s military said it had managed to locate and salvage a portion of the suspected debris.



Seoul, Tokyo and Washington all slammed the launch, which they said violated a raft of UN resolutions barring Pyongyang from any tests using ballistic missile technology.



Pyongyang has doubled down on military development since diplomatic efforts collapsed in 2019, conducting a string of banned weapons tests, including test-firing multiple intercontinental ballistic missiles.



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last year declared his country an “irreversible” nuclear power and called for an “exponential” increase in weapons production, including tactical nuclear weapons.

Read more:

Advertisement

Certain countries ignore N.Korea’s unlawful behavior: South Korea

US seeking explosives in Japan for Ukraine artillery shells: Sources

South Korea sanctions North Korean hacking group involved in failed satellite launch