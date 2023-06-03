Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP)
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain conducts routine underway operations in support of stability and security for a free and open Indo-Pacific, at the Taiwan Strait, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020. (AP)

US conducting navy transit through Taiwan Strait, official says

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The US Navy is conducting a transit through the Taiwan Strait as military leaders gather in Singapore for a regional defense meeting, according to an official who asked not to be identified said Saturday.

The transit, which is likely to anger Beijing, comes as the top US and Chinese military leaders gather at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The US has criticized China for not agreeing to a meeting between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart, Li Shangfu.

The US regularly conducts transits of the narrow strait between Taiwan and China.

The last publicized one took place in April.

Read more:

Taiwan says Chinese aircraft carrier sailed through strait

‘War is not an option’, Taiwan president says amid China tensions

China says ready to ‘smash’ Taiwan self-rule as US prepares major arms package

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook Head of Autos & Infrastructure Research at BMI discusses EV outlook
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size