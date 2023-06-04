Theme
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2022. (Reuters)
Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo arrives for a European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium December 15, 2022. (Reuters)

Belgian Prime Minister De Croo briefly knocked out in bike fall

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo fell from a bicycle and briefly lost consciousness but hospital tests revealed no lasting effects, national news agency Belga reported.

The incident happened when De Croo, 47, was on a bike ride with his son late on Saturday afternoon near his home in the Flanders region, according to Belga, citing the prime minister’s office.

De Croo lost consciousness for a few moments and was taken to hospital for checks, Belga reported.

The accident was not expected to affect the premier’s schedule for the coming week, Belga said.

