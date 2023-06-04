Theme
A deputy commander for the Freedom of Russia Legion, who gave his call sign as Caesar (3rd R), stands with fellow fighters during a presentation for the media in northern Ukraine, not far from the Russian border, on May 24, 2023. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Pro-Ukraine Russian fighters say they took Russian soldiers captive, offer exchange

Reuters, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
A group of pro-Ukraine Russian fighters said on Sunday they had taken two Russian soldiers captive amid fighting in Russia’s Belgorod region and offered to exchange them during a personal meeting with the regional governor.

The joint statement by the Freedom of Russia Legion and the Russian Volunteer Corps was posted on the former’s Telegram channel.

Reuters was unable to independently verify the claim.

