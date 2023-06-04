Thirteen injured in explosion near Ukrainian city of Dnipro

An explosion near the central Ukrainian city of Dnipro on Saturday hit a two-story dwelling, injuring at least 13 people and other residents could be trapped under the rubble, the regional governor said.

Serhiy Lysak, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said three children were among the injured. Emergency services were at the scene in a town just north of Dnipro and had pulled one man out from under the rubble.

Advertisement

Reports on social media said a Russian missile caused the explosion and that an emergency services building was also hit in the town known as the Pidhorodnenska community.

There was no confirmation from Ukrainian military officials.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, also writing on Telegram, said the strike occurred between two dwellings.

“Unfortunately, there are people under the rubble,” Zelenskyy wrote. “Once again, Russia proves it is a terrorist state.”

Moscow denies its military forces target civilians.

Pictures posted on social media showed rescue teams working at a shattered, smoldering building amid piles of twisted building materials.

Read more:

Wagner’s Prigozhin says infighting in Kremlin opened ‘Pandora’s Box’ of rifts

Ukrainian shelling kills two people in Russia’s Belgorod region: Governor

War-hit Ukraine dismisses ‘strange’ Indonesia peace place