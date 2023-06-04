Ukraine repels Russian air attacks targeting Kyiv, officials say
Russia launched a wave of air attacks on Ukraine early on Sunday with air defense systems repelling all missiles and drones on their approach to Kyiv, the capital’s military officials said.
“According to preliminary information, not a single air target reached the capital,” Serhiy Popko, the head of the military administration, said on the Telegram messaging app early on Sunday.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Air defense destroyed everything that was heading towards the city already at their distant approaches.”
Reuters could not independently verify the report.
Russia has repeatedly attacked Kyiv since May, chiefly at night, ahead of a long-expected Ukrainian counteroffensive to reclaim territory, in what Ukrainian officials say is an attempt to inflict psychological distress on civilians.
Reuters witnesses reported hearing several blasts in the Kyiv region, but not in the city, from what sounded like air defense systems hitting targets.
All of Ukraine was under air raid alerts for nearly three hours.
There were unverified Ukrainian social media reports of blasts heard in Kryvyi Rih in southern Ukraine, near the central city of Kropyvnitskyi and in the northeastern region of Sumy.
There was no immediate official information about the reports.
Read more:
Russia’s Wagner boss says ready to send units to defend Belgorod near Ukraine border
War-hit Ukraine dismisses ‘strange’ Indonesia peace place
Russia: US should stop brandishing ultimatums over arms control agreements’ collapse
-
Ukraine’s counter-offensive on track despite unprecedented Russian attacks: OfficialUkraine’s plans for a counteroffensive against Russian occupation remain on track, its deputy defense minister told Reuters on Saturday, despite an ... World News
-
Russia says Chechen Akhmat special forces launched offensive near Ukraine’s MariinkaRussia’s defense ministry said on Friday that the “Akhmat” group of Chechen special forces were waging an offensive near the town of Mariinka, in the ... World News
-
Pro-Ukraine group, Freedom of Russia Legion, says fighting Russian troops in BelgorodA group of pro-Ukrainian forces said on Friday they were fighting Russian troops on the outskirts of a village just inside Russia’s western border, a ... World News